LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,540. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

In related news, Director Daniel P. O’connell acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

