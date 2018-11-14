Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) and GTX (GTXO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A 31.27% 24.34% GTX -264.10% N/A -460.79%

Risk and Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and GTX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and GTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $134.46 million N/A N/A GTX $530,000.00 0.68 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. beats GTX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the United States, Spanish, and allied government users. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

