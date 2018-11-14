Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stake in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $1,785,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 17,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,530,981.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,579 shares of company stock worth $12,475,621. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

