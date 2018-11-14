Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 59,520 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

