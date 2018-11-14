Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $904,946.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,554,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

WARNING: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-sells-3750-shares-of-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.