Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $904,946.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,554,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
