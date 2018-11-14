Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.55

News headlines about Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lowe’s Companies earned a news impact score of 1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the home improvement retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Lowe’s Companies’ ranking:

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. 4,380,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $126.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.55” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/lowes-companies-low-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-1-55.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.