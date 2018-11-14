Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Loxo Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genetically defined patient populations. Loxo Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LOXO. BidaskClub downgraded Loxo Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cann reissued a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.25.

NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $159.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 2.26. Loxo Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $71.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,651,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $3,298,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,430.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,850 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,115,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 291,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,468,000 after purchasing an additional 280,475 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,757,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,999,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

