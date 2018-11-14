LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

LSI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

LYTS stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

In other news, Director Gary P. Kreider sold 11,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $51,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,176.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald D. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $197,778 and have sold 18,556 shares valued at $84,114. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSI Industries stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of LSI Industries worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

