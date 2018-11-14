LSV Asset Management Has $178.27 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,189 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $178,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,575,000 after buying an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after buying an additional 1,830,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 456.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,279,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 23.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,012,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after buying an additional 388,752 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 36.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,152,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,278,000 after buying an additional 306,935 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/lsv-asset-management-has-178-27-million-holdings-in-state-street-corp-stt.html.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.