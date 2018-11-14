Lumentum (LITE) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) has been assigned a $60.00 price target by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lumentum to $70.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Cascend Securities started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lumentum to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.74.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.46. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $219,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,108 shares of company stock worth $570,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 109.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Lumentum by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $4,716,000.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

