Lumentum (LITE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lumentum to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.32.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 906,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,298. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $219,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,946.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,108 shares of company stock worth $570,740 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $4,716,000.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.