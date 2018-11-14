Lundin Mining (LUN) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has C$8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. CSFB restated a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$9.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Peter Clark Jones acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,450.00. Also, insider Jinhee Magie sold 20,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$143,761.38. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $683,550.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.