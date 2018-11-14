M.D.C. (MDC) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wedbush

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MDC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.62 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,891.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,501.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 531,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,746,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

