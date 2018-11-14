Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 68.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,587,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 58.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 867,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,938,000 after acquiring an additional 631,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 165.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,234,000 after acquiring an additional 550,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 80.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 625,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 278,743 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $67.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

In other news, Director Martin Stanley acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Frost acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.25 per share, with a total value of $200,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 830,500 shares of company stock valued at $38,726,424. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

