MacroGenics (MGNX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGNX. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

MacroGenics stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.49. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 905,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 542,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,472,000 after acquiring an additional 465,948 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in MacroGenics by 12.4% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,990,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MacroGenics by 101.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 293,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 289.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 356,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.