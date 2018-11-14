Macy’s (M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Macy’s updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Macy's alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,034,058.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macy’s (M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/macys-m-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-13-eps.html.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.