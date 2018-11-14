Macy’s (M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Macy’s updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE M opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.
In other Macy’s news, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,034,058.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.
