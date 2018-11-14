Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Given a $300.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.