Magellan Health (MGLN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Leerink Swann downgraded Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

MGLN stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 648,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $57.12 and a 52-week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the healthcare management business. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management, and Corporate. The Healthcare segment comprises of the Commercial and Government reporting units. The Pharmacy Management segment offers products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under both the medical and the pharmacy benefit.The Corporate segment covers amounts not allocated to the Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments.

