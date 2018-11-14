Magellan Health (MGLN) & Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) Head to Head Review

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magellan Health and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Health $5.84 billion 0.24 $110.20 million $5.50 10.59 Spine Injury Solutions $1.86 million N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magellan Health and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magellan Health currently has a consensus target price of $82.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. Given Magellan Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magellan Health is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Health and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Health 1.49% 10.93% 4.67% Spine Injury Solutions -4.06% -3.63% -2.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Magellan Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Magellan Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magellan Health beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management, and Corporate. The Healthcare segment comprises of the Commercial and Government reporting units. The Pharmacy Management segment offers products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under both the medical and the pharmacy benefit.The Corporate segment covers amounts not allocated to the Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. It manages four spine injury diagnostic centers located in Houston, Odessa, and Tyler, Texas; and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Spine Pain Management Inc. and changed its name to Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. in October 2015. Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

