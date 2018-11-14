Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,348,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $91,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

NYSE:MMP opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9775 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

