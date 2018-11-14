MAN Grp PLC/ADR (MNGPY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAN Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Man Group plc is in alternative investment management business. It provides investment management services to private investors, institutions and financial professionals. Its key areas of business include people, information technology and risk management. The Company’s investment management expertise extends from single managers such as Man AHL to fund of funds managers such as Man multi-manager. Its products include UCITS III compliant products, open-ended products, capital protection or income products, convertible bonds, advisory solutions and managed accounts. Man Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get MAN Grp PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MNGPY. UBS Group upgraded MAN Grp PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut MAN Grp PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:MNGPY opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. MAN Grp PLC/ADR has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.12.

About MAN Grp PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAN Grp PLC/ADR (MNGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAN Grp PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN Grp PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.