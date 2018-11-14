Mannatech, Inc. (MTEX) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%.

Shares of Mannatech stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Mannatech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500,000.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

