Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

MFC stock traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.54. 604,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,467. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$19.63 and a twelve month high of C$27.77.

In other news, insider Paul Lorentz bought 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,948.60. Also, insider Rahim Hirji sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.30, for a total value of C$534,600.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.35.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

