Marcus (MCS) & TIX (TIXC) Critical Review

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) and TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Marcus has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIX has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Marcus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marcus and TIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 1 1 0 2.50 TIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.07%. Given Marcus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than TIX.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus and TIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus 11.46% 12.54% 5.78% TIX -42.25% -6.25% -5.64%

Dividends

Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TIX does not pay a dividend. Marcus pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus and TIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $622.71 million 1.85 $64.99 million $1.54 26.62 TIX $17.40 million 0.29 -$4.68 million N/A N/A

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than TIX.

Summary

Marcus beats TIX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states. It also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza. In addition, the company provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development, such as 68 two-room timeshare units and a timeshare sales center. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events. The company also provides reservations for discounted dinners at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas strip and downtown. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 10 discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California.

