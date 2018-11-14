Markel Co. (MKL) Holdings Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,265.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.90, for a total value of $239,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,014,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.80, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,085 in the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,103.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.96 and a beta of 1.01. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,020.00 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $21.45. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

