Marriott International (MAR) Given a $127.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned a $127.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,526. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 600.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,329,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,626,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,729 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 499.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,245,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,623 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $122,802,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 43.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 678,714 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

