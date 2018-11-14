Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) VP John E. Geller, Jr. Buys 6,000 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) VP John E. Geller, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.73 per share, for a total transaction of $460,380.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,330.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VAC opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $158.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

