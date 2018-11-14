Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,636. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.29. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,245 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

