Mastercard (MA) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $197.58. 3,218,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,451. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

