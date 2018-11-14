Matador Resources (MTDR) Given a $32.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. KLR Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.35.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE MTDR opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $232,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.