Maxim Group Reiterates “$3.00” Price Target for Dare Bioscience (DARE)

Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 164,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,611. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.37.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,470 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Dare Bioscience worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.