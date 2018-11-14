McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MCS opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.83) on Wednesday. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 130.90 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 197.60 ($2.58).

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 133.11 ($1.74).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

