McCutchen Group LLC Has $41.85 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $41,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after buying an additional 3,451,474 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,719.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,420,000 after buying an additional 3,225,976 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,408,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,176,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,824,000 after buying an additional 1,090,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,622,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

