Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $184.01 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $187.42. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

