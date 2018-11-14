Mcdonald’s (MCD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $205.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mcdonald’s traded as high as $187.42 and last traded at $184.64, with a volume of 123900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.94.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Mcdonald’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 83.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $179,723,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 37.7% during the third quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 20.0% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

