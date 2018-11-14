McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,965. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

