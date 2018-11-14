McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $11.32 Million in CME Group Inc (CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,320,000. CME Group makes up 3.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $138.93 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $626,038.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,017.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $1,367,483.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,170.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,309 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

