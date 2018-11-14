McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Global X China Consumer ETF (CHIQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 172,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $915,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

