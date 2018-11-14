McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Applied Materials stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

WARNING: “McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/mcguire-investment-group-llc-invests-5-36-million-in-applied-materials-inc-amat-stock.html.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.