McKay Securities (MCKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:MCKS traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.37). 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,972. McKay Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 192.25 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of London and the South East.

