Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $150,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 579.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,288 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,400 shares of company stock worth $1,890,812. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/medical-properties-trust-inc-mpw-holdings-reduced-by-lsv-asset-management.html.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.