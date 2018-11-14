Mediwound (MDWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 783.30% and a negative return on equity of 210.90%.

NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 7,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,220. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Mediwound alerts:

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mediwound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Mediwound by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,126,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mediwound by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mediwound (MDWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/mediwound-mdwd-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.