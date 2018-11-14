Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $219,000 Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 584.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,295,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,113,000 after acquiring an additional 673,202 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,802,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,126,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

