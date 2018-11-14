Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 446.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 42.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 112.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 603,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 319,622 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 49.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 75,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital started coverage on MSG Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

