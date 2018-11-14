Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Holdings Increased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mercadolibre accounts for about 0.6% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Mercadolibre worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,384 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after purchasing an additional 368,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,434,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,946,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,263,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Mercadolibre to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.62.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $335.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.14 and a beta of 1.96. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $258.06 and a 52-week high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

