Mercury Systems (MRCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.88 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $192,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,025 shares in the company, valued at $17,345,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $2,746,932 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

