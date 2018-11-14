Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

In other news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 2,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,827,000 after acquiring an additional 518,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,631,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 11.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

