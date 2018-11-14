Meritor (MTOR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.10-3.10 EPS.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.53.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 88.32% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Meritor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

