Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 276.81% and a negative return on equity of 72.63%.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $40,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

