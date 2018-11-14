Michael Bernsteen Sells 1,000 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $236,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Bernsteen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 31st, Michael Bernsteen sold 1,100 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $39,138.00.

Weyco Group stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,974. The firm has a market cap of $340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.53. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

WEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyco Group by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weyco Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

